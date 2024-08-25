Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 302,100 Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,243,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,100 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $10,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DLocal by 9.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,938,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 345,746 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP raised its stake in DLocal by 78.4% in the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,491,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after buying an additional 655,548 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in DLocal by 5.8% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,316,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,352,000 after buying an additional 72,034 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its holdings in DLocal by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,146,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 142,864 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in DLocal by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,096,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DLocal from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of DLocal stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,694. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.85.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.18 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

