Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CIB. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bancolombia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.32.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bancolombia

Bancolombia Price Performance

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

CIB opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.22. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.898 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

Institutional Trading of Bancolombia

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 4.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,624,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,802,000 after purchasing an additional 110,845 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 45.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,412,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,112,000 after acquiring an additional 440,026 shares during the last quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 818,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,185,000 after acquiring an additional 56,977 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 518,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000.

About Bancolombia

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.