Bank of America Lowers Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target to $23.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Liquidia from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,217.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,234.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares in the company, valued at $10,261,217.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,437 shares of company stock valued at $268,549. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

