Bank of Stockton Acquires Shares of 6,800 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

