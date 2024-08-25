Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 31,740 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,740 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

EWJ opened at $71.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

