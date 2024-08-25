Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 3,250 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 135,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 48,216 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 587.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.65.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $111.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day moving average is $116.98. The company has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $102.27 and a 1 year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

