Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $85.41 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

