Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 11,000 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 409.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 128.9% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.1 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

