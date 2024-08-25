Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 864 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 561,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $147,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Stockton raised its position in Visa by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 14,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 133.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 50,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 28,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
V opened at $267.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $487.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.28. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
