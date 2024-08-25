Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

Shares of MPV stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

