Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance
Shares of MPV stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87.
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile
