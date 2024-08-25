Basic Attention Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.93 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $279.23 million and $8.93 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,283,738 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a blockchain-based digital advertising token designed to enhance the efficiency and privacy of digital advertising. Integrated into the Brave browser, BAT rewards users for viewing ads and offers a fair revenue model for advertisers and publishers. It was created by Brendan Eich and Brian Bondy, leveraging their extensive experience in browser technology and software development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

