Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,270 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Baxter International worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Baxter International by 974.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Baxter International by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. TD Cowen lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

