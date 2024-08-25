Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Humacyte were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Humacyte by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $1,982,081.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,559,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,281,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $6,405,407.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,381,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $1,982,081.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,559,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,281,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,628,820 shares of company stock worth $12,464,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUMA. BTIG Research increased their target price on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

