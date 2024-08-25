Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 201.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 42,563 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $115.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.61. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.93 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at $60,922,410.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 527,678 shares of company stock valued at $65,491,235. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.