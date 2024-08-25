Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Itron were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITRI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth about $401,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $24,504,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $11,654,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth $7,170,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Itron during the first quarter worth $5,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Price Performance

Itron stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.25 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Itron’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

