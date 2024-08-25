Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Lowers Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in First Solar were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Solar from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.36.

First Solar stock opened at $231.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.57 and a 200 day moving average of $202.15. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,253. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

