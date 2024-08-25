Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New $277,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $24,352,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 714,648 shares of company stock worth $21,567,539. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

