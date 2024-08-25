Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New Investment in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 416,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,049,000 after buying an additional 542,492 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.75.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

