Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 3,402 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.17. 4,011,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,554,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.60. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $164.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

