Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.17

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and traded as low as $31.00. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 114,131 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMWYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

