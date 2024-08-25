Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,760,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $916,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,456 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Best Buy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 84,529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383,370 shares of company stock worth $288,293,276 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBY

Best Buy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.15. 2,067,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,242. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.