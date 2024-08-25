BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BILL. Mizuho cut their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.71.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41. BILL has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $119.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BILL will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $33,120.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,480.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $134,985.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 75.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 57.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

