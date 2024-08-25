Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.0718 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $13.39 million and $6,526.98 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0718 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00080722 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00018160 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008170 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

