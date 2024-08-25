Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Achieves $901.11 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $45.63 or 0.00071283 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $901.11 million and approximately $28.42 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,014.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.68 or 0.00550941 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00040240 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,747,741 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.