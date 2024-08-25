BITICA COIN (BDCC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $724.74 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,175.78 or 1.00027796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008195 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007123 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00061313 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,112,560,891 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04001908 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

