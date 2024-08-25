BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.95. BJ’s Wholesale Club also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.13.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,496.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,040.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,084 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.