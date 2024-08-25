BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $874.07.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $882.84 on Friday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $885.10. The company has a market capitalization of $131.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $828.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $805.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
