Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth $33,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $338,414.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 274,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,597,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,962. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Stock Up 2.4 %

SQ traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $65.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,618,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,718,805. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.88.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Block

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.