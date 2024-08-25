Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives $20.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.23.

OWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Capital World Investors increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 63,339,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,576,000 after acquiring an additional 163,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,731,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,199,000 after purchasing an additional 250,977 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,284,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,754,000 after purchasing an additional 107,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,512,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,064 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $112,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OWL stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 144.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

