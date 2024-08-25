Blur 24-Hour Volume Hits $36.40 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Blur token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blur has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. Blur has a market cap of $15.90 million and approximately $36.40 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. The official website for Blur is blur.io. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,828,491,260.8923137 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.19682823 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $36,719,163.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

