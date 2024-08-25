BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Shares Purchased by David Kennon Inc

David Kennon Inc boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. David Kennon Inc owned approximately 0.07% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2,043.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 44,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLC traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.82. 43,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.19. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $77.55 and a 52-week high of $107.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3371 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

