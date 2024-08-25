Brokerages Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Target Price at C$6.68

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIR shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total transaction of C$207,404.59. In related news, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total value of C$207,404.59. Also, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total value of C$189,609.00. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.97. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.61 and a twelve month high of C$8.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

