Brokerages Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT at $128.96

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

