Brokerages Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Price Target at $161.92

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.25.

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $178.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.76. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $178.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 540.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,760.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

