Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Target Price at $152.63

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.75.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FNV

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $123.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.33. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $146.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.61, a PEG ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -57.83%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $3,447,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.