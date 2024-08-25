Brokerages Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Target Price at $5.16

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.16.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Shares of NYSE TV opened at $2.03 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
