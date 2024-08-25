Brokerages Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT at $82.60

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands purchased 8,600 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.63 per share, with a total value of $504,218.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,966.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $54,067.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,211.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sharon T. Rowlands acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.63 per share, with a total value of $504,218.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,966.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,737 over the last 90 days. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 83.9% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 43,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in Pegasystems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 683,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,861 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 54,058 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEGA opened at $70.22 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $72.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

