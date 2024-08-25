Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,154 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 875.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 109,892 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 201,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,240,000 after buying an additional 1,141,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 15,376,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,986,761. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

