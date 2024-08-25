Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.89. 319,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,664. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $191.97 and a 1 year high of $238.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,679 shares of company stock worth $6,716,306. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.42.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

