Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $24,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Eaton by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,000. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Eaton by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Eaton Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.00. 1,950,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,366. The firm has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

