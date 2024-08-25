Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 112.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,020 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zeta Global worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,709 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,090,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ:ZETA traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $24.99. 2,299,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,827. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

