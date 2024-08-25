Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $108,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Linde by 11.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $465.74. 1,307,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,406. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $445.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.60.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

