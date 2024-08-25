Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,788,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLBD. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $145,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 83,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $145,071.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $500,855. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Bird Price Performance

BLBD stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Read More

