Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.81 Million Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 3.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Veralto by 2.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 5.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Veralto by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLTO traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $111.78. The company had a trading volume of 874,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,258. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average is $95.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,152 shares of company stock worth $1,211,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

