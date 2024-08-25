Calamos Advisors LLC Has $87.09 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 590,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $87,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

HES stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.18. The company had a trading volume of 648,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,679. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $130.35 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.77.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

