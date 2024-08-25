Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 16,507 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $30,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $75,827,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,977 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,500,000 after buying an additional 25,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $7.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.63. 2,568,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,233. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.58 and its 200-day moving average is $254.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

