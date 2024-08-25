Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 154,132 Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Magnite at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 68,242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnite by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,164,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Magnite stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $14.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.35. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.04 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Report on MGNI

Insider Transactions at Magnite

In related news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,866.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,727.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,866.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,727.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Day sold 20,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $269,516.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,124,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,514 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.