Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 74,387 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $73,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.98. 43,624,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,836,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.30 and its 200-day moving average is $164.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

