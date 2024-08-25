Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $28,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $759,810,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,870,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 15,009.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 51,357.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,145,000 after purchasing an additional 984,464 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

Target Stock Up 1.1 %

Target stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,188,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.69. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.