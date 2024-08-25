Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 2,369 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Celanese worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 310,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,196,000 after buying an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Celanese by 109.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Celanese by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Celanese by 41.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 128,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after buying an additional 37,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Celanese
In related news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Celanese Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,324. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Celanese Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.
About Celanese
Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
